Helping disabled women get out faster

Studies show that 39% of women with functional limitations are likely to experience spousal violence but are underrepresented in shelters.
The Laval transit corporation (STL) is partnering with the Association Lavalloise du Transport Adapté (ALTA) to launch a new initiative making it possible for disabled women who are victims of domestic violence to use accessible transit services free of charge, with no registration required. The arrangement, which comes into effect today, is a first in Quebec.
The project began in spring 2019 with the creation of a task force made up of women from various Laval women’s organizations. With transportation to shelters identified as a barrier, the initiative provides women and children fleeing domestic violence with an option that is free of charge, quick and easy to use.
The service is simple to use: Women can call any of Laval’s three shelters, which will contact the STL to book a ride without disclosing the victim’s name. Rides can be booked with a minimum of two hours’ notice. Drivers have experience working with people with functional limitations, are sensitive to the issue of domestic violence and will respect the women’s privacy.
Quebec’s Secrétariat à la condition féminine has provided close to $100,000 in funding over two years for the project, says Minister responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest. “The new project will enable women with disabilities to get out of abusive relationships faster and find their way to a shelter. Removing barriers for women who need to go seek help is a step in the right direction.”
“The new approach is a community-driven solution to the pressing issue of domestic violence against women with disabilities” says deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer. “Quebec’s disability awareness week is the perfect opportunity to spread awareness of the many barriers to inclusion and of the serious challenges disabled people are facing in their daily lives, even when they find themselves in abusive situations.”
ALTA is also distributing awareness materials to better support at-risk women with functional limitations who are fleeing abusive relationships says ALTA CEO Mara Audet-Leblanc. “It is critical that we address the issue of domestic violence against disabled women.”
For information visit https://stlaval.ca/transport-adapte/violence-conjugale or the website www.fshlaval.ca as of June 15.
