Help snow clearing operations

Laval is reminding residents to respect parking signage throughout the island as snow clearing operations continue.
“The City of Laval's snow removal teams are currently in action throughout the territory to clear the centimeters of snow accumulated since Thursday” reads a city notice. “These operations will lead this weekend to the third snow clearing of the season. The city wishes to remind citizens that the signage relating to seasonal alternative parking is in effect everywhere during snow removal operations, which can last several days (plowing and blowing snow, sidewalk maintenance).
How you can help facilitate and speed up snow removal operations:
Respect the parking signs or be prepared to respect the seasonal alternative scheme as soon as precipitation is announced at the places covered by the new signage.
Park in your driveway on snow removal days, and on the street, park your car about 30 cm from the sidewalk so that machinery passes easily while making sure there is enough space left for the passage of an emergency vehicle or bus.
Shovel snow on your land rather than on sidewalks, and on collection days, place bins on your property at the end of your driveway and not on the street or sidewalks.
To learn more about the city’s snow removal operations, visit neige.laval.ca
To view new rules for locations where signage has been changed, visit stationnement.laval.ca
