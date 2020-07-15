Have your say on library project

The city has launched an online public consultation for its new library project.
Laval’s vision to build a large central library is part of a new cultural infrastructure planned in the heart of the city centre, something long demanded by Laval’s cultural organizations. The project will bring together a professional arts creation centre adapted to different disciplines and a central library that will enhance the service offering of the city’s nine neighbourhood libraries.
The city has been vocal for years about its vision for a grand central library, and held consultations in 2017 to that effect, and now it’s the public’s turn to have a say and let the administration know their vision and aspirations about this future crossroads of culture and knowledge.
Residents are asked to visit the interactive repensonslaval.ca platform, where a virtual ideas wall is made available to them to collect their proposals on outdoor and indoor spaces. They will also be able to view informative video capsules to learn more about the project’s outlines, scope and sources of inspiration.
The online consult runs until August 10 at repensonslaval.ca/infra-culturelle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.