Have your say on Commodore

You paid for it …. so what do you want to see there?
After the 2020 settlement to end a court case against the city by developers that cost taxpayers $7.2 million the city of Laval took over the lots of the original project on Lévesque boulevard east of Highway 19 and now wants your input on the future of the former Commodore Marina property.
The city also had to cede lots of its own, in total the value of the city’s payout equaling $13.7 million.
The city plans to develop the land and is prioritizing the linking of the riverside land with parks, promoting the river and its natural landscape, and making the riverbank a hub of natural diversity
Laval has launched the consultation process that will engage citizens using the Repensons Laval platform where you can view a video presentation, PowerPoint, post ideas on an idea wall and submit detailed comments.
So what do you think? A dog park, butterfly garden, an outdoor dance floor? Maybe a fitness station and a bike trail. Until August 31 you can comment directly offering as much detail as possible, which will serve as a basis of information and recommendations for municipal staff correlating the input.
To date some 160 people have contributed their ideas. This summer the city will collect the comments, analyze them and begin preparations to take possession of the marina property in Spring 2022, followed by preparatory work on the ground in the fall, and coming back to citizens for more consultations in winter 2022-2023. The city has already installed one of its summer rest stops at the adjacent berge des Écores this summer.
Residents are encouraged to peruse illustrations and other documents online or visit the area for a better perspective. To participate visit https://bit.ly/Repensons-notre-berge
