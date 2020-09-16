Green light for traffic lights

The city’s executive committee has given the green light to a contract for plans and bids to install traffic lights at what is widely considered one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
The $55,188 contract for FNX-INNOV regards traffic lights in 2021 at Saint-Martin Ouest and 100th avenue.
Road traffic is currently regulated by stop signs, and the city says “Given the importance of this intersection and how its use is increasing, it has become urgent to replace current signage with a actual traffic lights to secure and improve travel in the area.”
Apart from being the subject of a plethora of complaints, the intersection was the scene of a grisly accident last February, which took the life of a 69-year-old woman. Her afternoon walk across the road turned horrifically tragic when a dump truck struck her as she crossed at the corner. Police and first responders arrived on the scene shortly after a 911 call was placed and she later died in hospital. The snow removal truck belonging to a city subcontractor was turning westward from 100th north when impact occurred.
In the heart of Saint-Martin district, there were no traffic lights at the stop, despite the city saying it had plans to install them at the intersection that has long been subject to construction, detours and other issues as the city completed the work necessary to extend 100th avenue northward to Highway 440 after many years.
The area and even the intersection itself has also been the subject of many complaints by Laval residents at council, on social media and even in person with city officials over traffic, speeding, pedestrian safety, lack of sidewalks, street lights, traffic lights and more. The neighbourhood was also the sight of the infamous “pole in the road,” a Hydro utility pole left in the middle of a busy roadway with no barriers or warning markers for days following the widening of the road surface until alerted by dozens of residents.
Two winters ago, repeated attempts by The Suburban to get information on the area’s perceived lack of adequate snow clearing and complaints about it from the local councillor prompted a response not from the councillor but from a member of the mayor’s staff.
