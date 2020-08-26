Grants for trees, furnace, a move, and councillor cash for Centraide

Laval is spending $10,000 to plant trees on properties belonging to the Laval Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS). While it may seem unusual for municipal taxpayers to foot the bill to green provincial health care system facilities, the city has done so since 2008.
The activity aims to make the population and health network staff aware of the importance of maintaining good air quality and has made it possible to plant more than 1,935 trees on the grounds of local CISSS establishments, a value of $130,000. Planting trees contributes to the greening of the landscape, creating cool refreshing zones, better management of rainwater, as well as fighting heat islands. The grant will help pay a portion of the cost of purchasing trees, supplies, and labor.
When Stéphane Boyer was named to chair the city’s committee for its employee pension plan, the Duvernay-Pont-Viau councillor pledged to donate the compensation he would receive to a charity. Boyer announced that he was waiving the $28,953 compensation associated with chairing the pension committee until the end of his current mandate in October 2021 and would instead have the funds delivered to Centraide of Greater Montreal, which supports Laval organizations helping the most disadvantaged. Payments will be made on a monthly basis, at the same rate as the income that would have been earned by Boyer as chairman.
Members of the executive committee have approved grants to La Ressource ATP and the Maison des jeunes de Laval-Ouest. The $10,000 to La Ressource ATP (Anxiety and Panic Disorder) will be used for the relocation of the premises, and the $6,000 for the Maison des jeunes de Laval-Ouest will be used for the installation of a heat pump-furnace to make the facilities more comfortable. The grants are awarded as part of the one-off financial support dedicated to special projects from the city.
