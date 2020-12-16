Gift for Centre moisson

The city has left a nice gift under the tree for Centre de bénévolat et Moisson Laval tree this year.
The city granted $45,000 via its Comité de coordination des ressources publiques (CCRP) to help the organization that benefits 533 accredited organizations with goods or volunteer assistance.
Soon entering its fourth decade, this year the Centre’s food bank collected 1.7 million kg of goods; distributed 285,901 breakfasts and snack in Laval schools; offered 2737 emergency food baskets to Laval families; gave away 2000 Christmas baskets; and offered 79,051 hours of volunteer work, including for tax return preparation.
“It’s an enormous win for our organization, says Centre director-general Jean Gagnon. “With this fantastic donation we will be able to make the difference in the lives of tens of families.”
The (CCRP) coordinates different municipal programs that offer occasional financial support to groups making requests to the city.
