Get strolling

If you’re looking for a fun, safe and educational activity that you can do with the family, get on Laval’s Parcourir Laval app.
The application offers a host of patrimonial locales and buildings to discover, with each site geo-mapped, and users need only select a route or choose a free visit to navigate across different sites in the city, including specific points of interest in Vieux Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, Chomedey, Vieux Sainte-Rose and Vieux-Saint-Martin, roadway shrines and Saint-François de Sales. You can plan a stroll and learn the history of Île Jésus and its neighborhoods, as the routes will allow you to discover different sectors through written material, video capsules and images.
For more details and to discover Laval’s history from the island’s colonization until today, visit histoire.laval.ca.
