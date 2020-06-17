Funding for 22 social projects

The city and province are investing $1.4 million in 22 social development projects in Laval over the next three years.
Laval Regional Minister Eric Girard and Mayor Marc Demers made the announcement last week, following a call for joint projects on immigration and the fight against poverty and social exclusion and the adoption last fall of Laval’s 2019-2024 Action Plan on Social Development Policy.
The 22 initiatives selected for the call for projects are funded through contributions from the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, within the framework of the Fonds québécois d’initiatives sociales (Alliances pour la solidarité); Programme Mobilisation-Diversité; Fonds du développement des territoires; and Fonds Place-du-Souvenir.
The approach to the call for projects was a collaboration of the city, the analysis and the transitional regional committee of the relevant ministries, the Laval CISSS, Centraide and community organizations. In the context of Covid-19, public health rules will be applied in all activities offered by the organizations supported by this call for projects.
For information about the 22 initiatives visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/soutien-financier-aux-organismes.aspx#appel
