Freeze taxes for businesses too, says Poissant

While opposition councillors are unanimous in demanding a property tax freeze, independent Vimont councillor Michel Poissant says businesses also need a break and tabled a motion to debate the issue next month.
According to Poissant, the city can manage municipal finances without increasing residential and commercial property taxes annually thanks to revenues from new condo towers, as was the case before the Demers era.
Last year the city posted a surplus of $59 million. “The property tax generates $742 million annually” says Poissant, adding that foregoing a 1.5% increase, deprives city coffers of $10 million, “which means the 2019 surplus would still have been $49 million.”
“A residence with a valuation of $364,000, pays just over $3,000 in property taxes. For a property assessment of the same value, a daycare pays $10,000, triple that. With the pandemic raging, many merchants, restaurateurs, garages, daycares, etc., are going through difficult times… A freeze would go a long way in ensuring their sustainability and allow the city to keep its businesses active, perpetuating revenue generation for the next few years.”
The administration has looked to its accumulated reserves to catch up on Laval’s generally acknowledged lack of infrastructure, and the Demers administration has been aggressive on building and repairing roadways and pursuing big ticket items, like Place Bell, a central aquatic centre, a central library, the downtown development, a bio methane plant and more. It also steered millions reclaimed from collusion and corruption in 2017-2018 into a special fund for youth, rather than giving it back to the payers via a tax freeze.
The significant surpluses were rapped in the 2015 Auditor General report, hitting almost half a billion dollars, as taxes continued to be hiked. “With this money, it will be easy to make up for the $60 million shortfall from COVID-19” says Poissant.
