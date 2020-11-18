The city is offering two free conferences this week.
Two new conferences this week The city’s library network is offering a great workshop detailing the digital services offered by Laval’s libraries and le Studio creative space.
On Thursday November 19, the conference on Microsoft Teams will be presented by Jérémie Dauphinais and Charles Lecours-Pelletier. If you love making and recording music, creating photo or video and are intrigued by virtual reality and 3D printing, le Studio is the space for you. If you love having access to books, magazines and online films without paying or pirating, or want to follow on-line ad-free courses or find reliable information, all you need is a Laval library card. Discover all this and how to get started.
The conference is geared for participants 16 years and older and limited to 50 people.
Curious to look at influence from a different angle? Then check out Dominique Morneau’s presentation online Sunday, November 22, at 9 a.m. With a master’s degree in social work and a master’s and doctoral degrees in organizational psychology from the University of Sherbrooke, Morneau has been working in the field of organizational development since 2000, covering organizational diagnostics, conflict resolution and team consolidation.
With people increasingly working and connecting via novel platforms, more than ever, the timely content presented will help inform you and offer communication strategies that will promote influence with individuals and work teams without spending too much time or provoking resistance. The strategies taught will also promote mobilization and empowerment of individuals and work teams. Themes include influential gestures to follow, direct and guide; interdependence between thoughts and actions; speech and the strategies to evoke it, and more.
Participation is limited to 100 people.
Registration for both conferences is available at https://inscriptions.laval.ca/CapNet/login.asp
