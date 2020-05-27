Fourth green city building

Laval now boasts its fourth green building
Fire station number 5 in Saint François recently obtained LEED Gold certification from the Canada Green Building Council, recognizing efforts made to design a building that meets the highest environmental standards. The two-year-old station 5 is the fourth LEED municipal building, joining Station 2, the Parc Lausanne community centre and the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles exploration centre.
The certification is attributable to several elements, including a geothermal system designed to meet all of the building's air conditioning needs thanks to energy contained in the ground. The barracks also has a solar wall that preheats air entering the garage, decreasing emissions of greenhouse gas, low water consumption plumbing fixtures and a charging station connected to the electrical circuit network.
With its increased capacity, the barracks can accommodate 12 firefighters per shift and has two pump and one ladder trucks. In addition to responding to the Laval fire department’s risk coverage scheme – the ability to deploy 10 firefighters in 10 minutes for 90 percent of calls – the LEED Gold certified barracks has reduced energy consumption and operating costs.
The relocation of Station 5 from the northern sector to the Saint-François area allows the department to respond more effectively to the 400 calls and 50 fires reported each year in this part of Laval, while optimizing security services for residents in the eastern part of the city.
