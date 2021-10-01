The Fabreville area of Laval was the scene of 4 suspicious fires in one night as a garage, restaurant, medical clinic and a Laotian Buddhist temple on Dagenais boulevard were all targeted by arson in a one-hour period. Laval Police are investigating the attacks which mostly used containers and other items left outside to set aflame.
