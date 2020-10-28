For magnetic types

Are you a magnetic type? Find out, by creating your own electromagnet, in a fun activity offered by the city’s library network for kids 8 to 14 years old. A video presented by Robot in a can allows you to discover electromagnets, the technology hidden inside electric cars, electric motors, speakers, microphones and much more. This amazing device is one of the most important foundations of modern electronics and you’ll be building one in this workshop.
Check it out at https://youtu.be/CnnZpZyvIf8
