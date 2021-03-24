Flood season: Situation is normal but can change quickly

Spring is here, and that means flood watch. The city of Laval says it’s ready with its response plan any spring flooding of the rivière des Prairies et rivière des Mille Îles.
The deployment of temporary protection measures like dikes, pumps, and footbridges will be done gradually and according to forecasts in the operational planning zones (ZPO) around Île Jésus. The temporary protection measures aim to maintain the accessibility of citizens and emergency vehicles to the road network and the protection of essential infrastructure.
Although the current situation is normal, we know it can quickly change as evidenced by the events of 2017 and 2019,” says executive committee member responsible for public safety Sandra Desmeules. “We have a sequenced deployment plan of diverse measures that can be quickly put in place in some hot spots depending on the forecast.”
Laval has defined ZPOs during flooding near the rivers for the last three years, allowing it to better plan and coordinate actions to be implemented based on rising water forecasts. In the event of a flood forecast in a ZPO, automatic telephone call alerts will be sent to citizens concerned and a notice will be published on the city’s website followed by immediate distribution of sandbags to area residents.
Since 2006, the city has installed 14 telemetry stations at strategic locations on the island’s periphery calibrated with historical flood thresholds and allowing three alert levels. The city also has access to government probes to improve its network. Flow forecasts are produced by the Ministry of the Environment as well as by the firm Hydro Météo, which has served the city since 2005 for monitoring upstream rivers and basins. When the situation becomes more concerning, the city can deploy a field watch team in more sensitive areas and is working on permanent protection and mitigation measures with the new provincial flood management project bureau.
The city, however, is reminding residents that they are responsible for their security and the protection of their property. It is therefore essential that those who live in a flood zone prepare themselves. The current situation as well as the instructions for preparing for the eventuality of a flood are available at inondations.laval.ca
Laval residents should subscribe to the city’s various electronic communication tools so that they are quickly informed of important notices sent in the event of an emergency. Registration is done online via abonnement.laval.ca.
