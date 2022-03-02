First fire station completes first responder training

The firefighter first responder service in Laval has begun.
Firefighters from Station 5 in east-end Saint-François are now certified Level 1 first responders (PR-1) and can respond in priority to emergency calls related to cardiorespiratory arrest, anaphylactic shock and opiate overdoses.
Station by station over the next few weeks, all of Laval’s firefighters will be trained to offer this pre-hospital emergency service, deployed in conjunction with Urgences-santé, throughout Laval, which is now the second city in Quebec of 200,000 inhabitants or more to provide Level 1 first responder service to its citizens.
The most remote fire stations have been prioritized for firefighter training, the deployment moving from the extremities to the city center where emergency services are more present.
Beginning this summer, the population, organizations and businesses in Laval will see a pumper truck arrive within three to seven minutes following emergency calls concerning cardiorespiratory arrest, anaphylactic shock or opiate overdose. Approximately 1,700 calls will be transferred to firefighters annually by 911 for these types of medical priorities.
