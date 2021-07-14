Fewer road accidents, more fraud: SPL report

Reported road accidents in Laval were at their lowest point in five years in 2020, while child pornography and fraud cases reached a peak during the height of the pandemic year.
The Laval Police (SPL) 2020 Activity Report has been tabled and it shows that the pandemic has had a definite impact on criminal cases in Laval as it did across the country.
Despite a growing population and a 1% overall increase in the volume of criminal events in 2020 (14,774) compared to 2019, the volume in 2020 is 6% lower than it was in 2016 (15,737).
The number of reported road accidents dropped a third likely due to health measures limiting the number of vehicles in circulation due to teleworking. The number of traffic offenses decreased by 6%.
In 2020, there was a 45% increase in the number of cases for offenses related to child pornography (34 more cases) and the SPL says the number may simply be linked to increase staffing at the Centre national de coordination contre l’exploitation des enfants sur Internet and the number of actual cases reported.
There were 1,241 fraud cases in 2020, a 24% increase, mainly attributed to the rise in reports of identity theft and computer fraud. Frauds related to the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) were also compiled in 2020 by the Service (168 cases since April 28).
The number of victims of domestic violence in 2020 (980) is comparable to the previous year (988), and the lowest number reported in five years. However, police suggest the lower numbers may be linked to some victims not reporting the acts due to the presence of the suspect at the scene because of pandemic related health restrictions.
There was also a 14% increase (129 files) of open files for cases of family dramas (1,073) compared to 2019. The number of property crime incidents is down 5%, its lowest in the past five years with 6,588 cases, a downward trend that started in 2017.
Moving forward, the SPL will deploy its new service in Laval by 2023 changing its workforce composition to recover 20,000 hours to be reinvested in the field, in addition to more than 40,000 hours of proactive work. This includes, among other things, the creation of new squads including Azimut and Prévention to be even closer to citizens, more efficient and more visible. Laval will be divided into two regions allowing police work on an east-west axis and improving response time to emergency calls.
The SPL will also have its first look at the results of its consultation on the public’s view of local policing as part of the city’s efforts to gauge and combat racial and social discrimination.
