Fewer fires, injuries, damage

There were seven percent fewer building fires in Laval last year compared to 2018, and no fire-related deaths for the second time in three years, as Laval firefighters responded to 828 fires last year.
That was the big takeaway in the Service de sécurité incendie de Laval 2019 annual report presented at city council last week and submitted to the Quebec Ministry of Public Security.
The results confirm efforts related to the department’s 5-year fire risk coverage scheme have had positive impact, beginning with prevention to limit the recurrence of fires through inspections, fire extinguisher training, and education of children, immigrants and seniors.
In terms of response, the department reached its strike force goal of 10 firefighters in 10 minutes in an average of 90 percent of cases. The reduction in fires and a decrease of more than $3.3 million in material losses was achieved despite a 16 percent increase in the number of calls (7,073). The incidence rate for all fires was 1.88 fires per 1,000 habitants.
Injuries dropped from 63 to 36, and more than half of all calls were not fire-related, including faulty alarms, cancelled calls over burnt food, and securing non-accident-related scenes. Leading causes for fires resulting in material losses were cooking devices left unsupervised, fires of electrical origins, and actions by smokers.
Other recent changes to the fire service include the setting up of a temporary satellite barracks for spring flooding, and the department’s inclusion in the city’s green shift in its rolling stock, with the acquisition of 4 fully electric light vehicles and 2 hybrid vehicles.
The department spent $2,462,320 on prevention, and $40,493,449 fighting fires, most of those numbers comprised of salaries. The city’s fire department has 326 employees, including 30 women, mostly in inspection and civilian positions. There is one female among the city’s 202 firefighters.
For information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/publications.aspx#incendie
