The city will acquire three new lots to preserve natural environments if council passes an executive committee decision to spend a total $213,200 for conservation measures.
The first two lots located in Val-des-Arbres are part of a wood of more than one hectare and are covered by a complex of wetlands of interest associated with a conservation core constituting Laval’s Trame verte et bleue network of natural environments. The last lot, adjacent to a wetland of interest and covered largely by the Bois d'Auteuil, is also part of an important conservation core, in addition to being close to the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles wildlife refuge.
The acquisitions would be part of the implementation of the Trame, whose goal is to ensure sound planning of territory and privilege quality of life by linking spaces, promoting the resilience of natural environments in the face of climate change, adapting to it and protecting biodiversity.
