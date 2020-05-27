Laval’s executive committee approved more than $5 million in road work last week.
City council will vote next week to approve a contract to examine safety issues of 14 Laval intersections by specialized traffic consulting engineers. The $239,194 contract to SNC-Lavalin includes re-project studies to determine required interventions on the following problematic sites: boulevard Lévesque and montée Saint-François; Saint-Elzéar Ouest and Francis-Hughes; de la Concorde Ouest and boulevard Laval; Notre-Dame and Haïfa; Dagenais Ouest and rue Ovide; de la Renaissance and Marc-Aurèle-Fortin; de la Concorde and Cluny; Notre-Dame and Montgolfier; Saint-Martin Ouest and Pierre-Péladeau; Notre-Dame and 100th; Cartier Ouest and Laval; Dagenais Ouest and Gabriel; Saint-Martin Ouest and Chomedey (commercial access to the east); de la Concorde Est and croissant de Callières.
The seven-member committee is also recommending that council award two contracts worth $2.94 million to Pavages Multipro for sork on 15 sections of streets in Auteuil, Souvenir-Labelle, L'Abord-à-Plouffe, Chomedey, Saint-Martin, Marc-Aurèle-Fortin, Fabreville and Sainte-Rose districts. In addition, it also recommends a contract of $1.39 million for Eurovia Quebec Construction for 14 sections in Saint-François, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, Val-des-Arbres, Auteuil and Laval-les-Isles. The work covered by all the contracts include pavement resurfacing (levelling and paving) on streets in very poor condition but whose underground infrastructure (sewer and aqueduct) have not reached the end of their useful life. The work will extend the duration of use of the roadway from 7 to 12 years. In addition, work is planned to adjust and clean manholes, valve chambers and other elements, as well as road marking work.
Work to extend southward and install municipal services on Gascon street in Saint-François is also getting the nod, with a $867,597 contract for Enterprises Miabec for sewer, water and drainage work. Preliminary street, paving, curb and underground street lighting work is also planned.
