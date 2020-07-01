"Even one case is one too many"

Laval wants its population to feel more secure about its police services and is taking steps to improve in light of the current outrage over police brutality, race relations and racial profiling.
Quebec’s third largest city is governed by an ex-cop who himself said he saw instances of racial profiling during his 30-year career in the city. “With more than a third of Laval residents being first- or second-generation immigrants,” says Marc Demers, “we need a new approach that is more inclusive that will guide police work.”
The city will pursue relations with its cultural communities, increased participation of its existing consultative committees and a host of measures, including body cameras for police officers.
The city ombudsman will follow these measures and report back, he said. “We’re demanding police have a policy on interventions and a data collection that’s clear and transparent to analyze racial profiling.”
City director-general Jacques Ulysse said “We have over the last few years shown enormous resources put at work in terms of technical, our gendarmerie service, headquarters, now it’s time to invest in relational means.” That, he says, means more focus on police interactions with residents, particularly with youth, which could cause a growing mistrust of cops.
The plan is being done via a 10-point approach in three categories including a better understanding of Laval’s diversity and its issues with regards to police interventions; measures to better understand and value police work within these communities and recruit more minorities; and putting tools in place to make it all happen, including racial bias training, detailed data collection, body cameras and more.
“The demonstrations of the last few weeks show we need to act quickly” says Demers. “We decided to intervene to demonstrate the inclusivity of Laval, elevate our standards, and act to ensure security and well-being for all. It’s our first mission: We want to develop a feeling of belonging.”
When asked if racial profiling exists within the Laval Police force, Demers, looking visibly uncomfortable, said “In my personal opinion yes, it exists at different levels,” adding that when witnessing it himself first hand he had “disapproved and denounced it.”
The mayor would not comment however, on the May 25 arrest of a young black man in Laval, who was violently dragged out of a car by his hair after refusing to leave the vehicle and asking why he was being questioned, an incident that went viral on social media stoking outrage and a possible lawsuit. Laval Police say the actions were “clear and justified.”
“I haven’t got all the details of that case, and probably an independent authority is taking care of it, so I don’t want to comment on that case for now. But my personal opinion is even one case is one too many and the best way to make sure that you don’t have more problems like that is to say that there is one and take the measures to avoid it.”
The city’s official opposition welcomed the concrete measures announced. “As a municipal organization, I think it’s healthy to have that kind of thinking and to raise awareness on the matter. Now, we’ll have to make sure we convert our words to action” says Michel Trottier. “I look forward to seeing the practical means that will be used to put into action the principles proposed today, in particular police officer recruitment procedures.”
Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle says an independent investigation is necessary to shed light on the May 25 arrest. “If the city really wants to reinforce the principle of police accountability and improve its methods, this event must serve to help us progress! Not only must we evaluate to evolve, but we also need to be accountable.”
“One thing for sure” said Demers, “is we don’t want any kind of attitude like that, so we are taking measures.” He said the problem is not nearly as grave as it is south of the border, “but we don’t want racial profiling in Laval and that’s why a plan is being introduced.”
As for the body camera element, the city will not pursue a program on its own, but rather ask Ottawa and Quebec City to help foot what Ulysse calls a considerable bill – close to 10 percent of the police budget and more than $4 million a year to administer.
“Cities have a lot of responsibilities and we have the means to implement most of the measures, but body cameras cost a lot. We feel that use of cameras will help the justice system when it comes to pursuing actions, and in terms of security and training, and the information will also be used by a lot of government bodies. We’re saying it’s a shared responsibility and we want other governments to participate in terms of costing. But we firmly convinced it is a necessity and it’s to be done rapidly.”
The elements of the new plan are expected to be in place by April 2021 said Ulysse. “In November 2020 we want it all discussed at council and funds in the budget for next year.”
For more information (French only) visit: https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/publications/nouveau-regard-spl.pdf
