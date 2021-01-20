Entrepreneurial challenge on

The Défi OSEntreprendre is back with a whole new category and virtual launch of its 23rd edition this week.
The competition showcases entrepreneurial initiatives across Quebec in its School, Business Creation and Success components. This year, a new component is added, Faire affaire ensemble (Doing Business Together), highlighting companies that are changing their sourcing practices to local suppliers.
A virtual launch takes place January 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to anyone who wants to learn more about the stages of the competition, meet past winners, including regional honorary president Annie Racicot.
“The Defi is an important initiative for Laval, as it helps to promote the entrepreneurial culture, an important pillar of our city’s growth” says Stéphane Boyer, vice-chairman of the executive committee responsible for economic issues. “In addition, in the current context, it is essential that the entrepreneurial spirit is maintained and encouraged and that future entrepreneurs, whether at the school level or in the workplace, feel supported by municipal organizations.”
Participants are given the chance to receive a scholarship in addition to taking the pulse of the market and enjoying many media spin-offs. The deadline for nominations is March 9, 2021.
Regional winners will be announced in Laval at the end of April with a virtual awards ceremony, followed by the competition ending on June 9, 2021 with a province-wide gala.
The challenge showcases the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants annually, from elementary school to university as well as entrepreneurs, and is deployed at the local, regional and national levels.
For eligibility criteria, and the list of categories and prizes visit https://www.osentreprendre.quebec/defi-osentreprendre/
