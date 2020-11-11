The Quebec government is handing over 3-year funding for the Regroupement lavallois pour la réussite éducative (RLPRE) to promote academic perseverance in the Laval region.
The $2.1 million is part of a total envelope of $41 million spread over the next three fiscal years for various Quebec school success networks.
While the government funds the group annually, the three-year announcement allows better long-term planning to mobilize regional actors and develop local partnerships aimed at promoting the conditions for educational success, among other things by promoting reading.
"Considering the current situation, this three-year investment is all the more good news as it will provide stability to the organization, which will pursue its mission of mobilizing and developing regional projects in complicity with its partners,” says RLPRE president Julie Lavigne. “For example, Hooked on School Days, the many activities around Lire, ça se vit! (French-only literacy program) or the tools of I'm preparing for kindergarten can continue to be produced. These sums will also allow continued support for local organizations through project funding and support for educational success.”
The RLPRE groups together more than 100 members from Laval daycares and sports associations to more than 30 elementary schools (including two English schools) and other community partners.
For more information on various programs, from literacy to drop-out statistics (with limited English content) visit https://rlpre.org/english
