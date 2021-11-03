Employment loss, solitude: pandemic hits Laval hard

Almost a third of Laval residents lost their employment or saw their business close temporarily or permanently during the pandemic, and about half of Lavallois reduced their level of physical activity during the pandemic. That’s just a sampling from a report released today on the health of Quebecers with a focus on the pandemic’s effect on their daily lives.
As part of the 2020-2021 Quebec Population Health Survey, researchers questioned 7,275 people, including 471 Laval residents, aged 15 and over, from November 2020 to April 2021 about their life changes, sense of solitude and their financial situations related to the pandemic. According to the survey by the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the pandemic disrupted Quebecers’ lifestyles, increased their feelings of loneliness and harmed their financial situation.
Nearly a third of Laval residents had to quarantine or self-isolate at home during the pandemic, (more than the Quebec average of 26.3%) and 40% of those did so after being in close contact with a confirmed case (compared to the Quebec average of 25.4%).
While 48.8 % of adults reported doing less physical activity, only 13.7% reported an increase, female Laval residents far more likely to increase their level of activity since the pandemic began than their male counterparts (17.5% vs. 9.7%). As for alcohol consumption, 15.4% of Laval adults declared having reduced their consumption, while one in 10 said their consumption rose.
A full third of Laval residents reported concern about balancing childcare, education and work. Compared to Quebecers overall, Lavallois are more likely to worry about their own health, (69.7% vs. 61.9%) and that of someone close to them (63.7% vs. 57.3%). More than a third of Laval residents over 15 years old attribute their psychological distress directly to the pandemic.
Almost a third (29%) say the pandemic had an effect on their finances, about the same as Quebec-wide, with nearly seven in 10 workers saying their employment situation has been affected, and
27.4 % saying the pandemic caused their job loss or permanent or temporary closure of their business. Almost a quarter, 23.8%, worked at home during the pandemic. These results differed by gender, with women’s employment affected more than that of men (76.3% vs. 63.7 %). In terms of workers, the persons most affected by the solitude were those who lost their job or closed their business and those who worked from home.
While studies, media and political figures regularly repeated that that it was seniors suffering most from isolation, the survey found the feeling of loneliness most affected women, people under 35 years old, students, persons living alone or in single parent families, those who perceive themselves as poor, or having a poor health, and those in quarantine.
View the complete report at: https://bit.ly/3nxpfKN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.