Spreading 54 km2 over the northern central portion of Île Jesus, Marc Aurèle-Fortin riding had a population of 101,750 and 78,654 electors in 2016.
Liberal
Incumbent MP Yves Robillard moved to Ste-Rose in the mid-1950s and lived there for most of his life. A former commander with Canadian Army Reserves and chief of personnel with the Air Cadets at CFB Bagotville, he served four decades as a high school teacher before becoming chief of staff to the speaker of the National Assembly and then as secretary to the leader of the official opposition.
Dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors and supporting local small and medium-sized businesses, Robillard contributes to the preservation of bilingualism in Canada by speaking primarily French in Ottawa, and will defend the interests of Laval residents in the House of Commons as part of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal team. Robillard was re-elected in 2019 with 44.5% of the vote.
Bloc Québécois
Montreal-born Manon D. Lacharité holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in economics and a Doctorate in business administration. She has been a teacher and professor at UQAM and Université de Sherbrooke for nearly 20 years, specializing in sustainable local development, both nationally and internationally. As a sovereignest, her political aspirations include defending Quebec's interests, as well as social justice and the environment.
Conservative
Fabreville resident Sarah Petrari immigrated to Canada at the age of twelve, the oldest of five children in a Southern California Mexican migrant family. Expecting her third child this month, Petrari holds a Bachelor’s degree in nutrition from McGill University and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Université Laval, and is currently working towards obtaining a Certificate in Law from Université Laval. Working in the biopharmaceutical industry since 2009, Petrari is co-founder and VP of Political Women in Canada, an organization empowering and encouraging women to get involved in politics. As a healthcare professional, Petrari answered the call to lend a hand at the CISSS Laval COVID-19 screening centers and was infected with COVID-19 along with most of her teammates, and takes the health, prosperity, and well-being of Laval residents to heart. She says the Conservatives are the only choice “that would bring common sense back to Ottawa and secure Canada's future in these still very uncertain times.” She adds that “Erin O’Toole’s diplomacy, forward-thinking vision and recognition of Quebec's uniqueness make him a competent and credible leader, both at home and in the international arena.”
NDP
Left-wing activist Ali Faour has been a committed citizen since the age of fifteen, involved in many social and humanitarian causes as well as charitable and non-profit organizations. Holder of a Bachelor's degree in business administration from UQAM, and working in the business world for more than 25 years, he is strongly linked to the constituency, partly because of its cultural diversity and Arabic-speaking communities. Deeply involved in minority rights, social equality, women's rights and the exercise of democracy within society, he is carrying the NDP standard in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin “so that we can give ourselves the means to bring about significant changes in these issues, which are so important for our society.”
PPC
Louis Léger
Free Party Canada
Micheline Flibotte
