With more than 101,000 residents and 78,695 electors (2016) Alfred-Pellan comprises the eastern portion of Île Jésus covering 116 square kilometres.
Liberal
Incumbent Angelo Iacono was first elected in October 2015 and re-elected in 2019 with 47.9% of the vote. A lawyer by profession, Iacono studied political science at McGill University, civil law at UQAM and completed a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Ottawa. The pursuit of a better future for the generations to come is “the vision that his working-class parents engraved in his modus operandi” according to his bio. Angelo Iacono “continues his efforts to generate wealth in Alfred-Pellan” and “since coming into office as the M.P. for Alfred-Pellan, federal funding in the riding has increased exponentially, as has the number of beneficiaries.”
Bloc Québécois
Isabel Dion is a professional social worker and chairperson of the Bloc Québécois Citizenship Commission. She has been active in student movements and is still active in several community and environmental organizations including the Centre québécois du droit à l'environnement, the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Action Boréale and Mouvement Québec français. She is also involved in her organization's union as a liaison officer. Former Bloc candidate in the 2019 election in Lasalle-Émard-Verdun, Dion is convinced that her feminist values and openness to others are so that all Quebecers have a voice in the Quebec country of tomorrow.
Conservative
Angiolino D'Anello is a seasoned and determined 'leader' who focuses on results but knows when to set limits. Fluent in French, English and Italian, his community involvement dates from before 1990 as president of Club Richelieu Bourassa and the Association of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Quebec, president and co-founder of the Association of credit-cartage managers and others. He obtained a Bachelor degree and a Graduate Diploma in Community Politics and Law from Concordia University. D'Anello wants the electorate “to judge him in terms of his status as a person, his knowledge and his experience, and not by his association with a political party.” He also wants Quebec francophones and Bloquists to know that since his childhood, he has been strongly influenced and attracted by the francophone community of Quebec, and that a non-francophone federalist can defend the rights, status and official language of Quebec in a united Canada.
Green
Long-time Laval resident Pierre-Alexandre Corneillet works as a financial advisor for Desjardins and has actively been involved in provincial and federal politics for the past two years. Diagnosed with Asperger at the age of 35, he studied journalism and communications and sound technology. Highly invested in energy transition, he has worked towards finding alternatives to gasoline engines since 2015 by replacing them with zero-emission tools and multiple technological initiatives of his own. He is determined to demonstrate that all the technologies needed to end dependence on petroleum have been available for more than 10 years. Corneillet feels strongly about the Green Party position of precautionary principle as a nation-wide policy and supports policies supported by careful analysis of available alternatives using the best science.
NDP
While the NDP lists Cindy Mercer as an official candidate, the party website offers no biography or photo and requests for information have not been returned by press time.
