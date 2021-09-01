Laval—Les Îles covers 47 km2 of the west and southwestern end of Île Jésus with a population of 108,003. In 2016, 47,835 residents reported French as their mother tongue, along with 11,560 reporting English, and dozens of other languages spoken, including Greek (9590), Arabic, (8560) and Armenian (4510).
LiberalFayçal EL-Khoury was elected in the 2015 federal election and re-elected in 2019. Originally from Lebanon, El-Khoury settled in Canada in 1976, earning a degree in civil engineering from Concordia University and establishing his own construction company. From 2005 to 2015, he worked as a consultant specializing in business relations with the Middle East.
ConservativeAthens-born Spyridonas Pettas immigrated to Canada in 1969 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Concordia University. With 30 years professional experience in management and leadership of private and publicly held businesses, Pettas is president of ARCA Logistics Solutions Inc., a privately held armoured car and security guard company, and recently worked for CIUSSS de L’Ouest de Montreal for Batshaw Youth and Family Centres. Pettas is also a father of two young adults pursuing their academic studies, one of them actively serving as a Canadian Forces reservist.
NDPRowan Woodmass is an entrepreneur, advocate, and founder of the Queerit digital marketing agency. A self-taught web designer, developer and leader in the tech industry, the Manitoba native served as a co-director of Montreal’s chapter of Lesbians Who Tech and moved to Montreal in 2009 for a Master of Music in Opera Performance at McGill University, enjoying many professional collaborations with Quebec composers, directors, and conductors. Woodmass entered the political arena driven by a desire to ensure that NDP commitments such as Indigenous sovereignty, worker’s rights, universal basic income, and fighting climate change, become a reality for all.
BQA senior financial advisor for a Quebec financial institution, Guillaume Jolivet is discovering a passion for finance while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history at the Université de Montréal. A sovereignist, Jolivet has worked as a Parti Québécois volunteer during the last two provincial election campaigns and believes that the Bloc Québécois is the only party capable of effectively defending Quebec’s interests in Ottawa.
PPCLaval native Matthieu Couture founded an IT services company at age 15 and pursued studies in cyber fraud and cyber investigation at Montreal’s Polytechnique, before turning to osteopathy. A practicing osteopath for five years in his Laval clinic, Couture’s professional activities and social implications are motivated by a wish to be of service to people. In 2019, he ran with the People’s Party of Canada in Alfred-Pellan and says Canada’s economic situation and “freedom-killing” measures imposed by provincial and federal governments are pushing him to renew his political commitment as a candidate in Laval-Les Îles.
Green:Running for the Greens in Laval-les-Iles, Ahmed Taleb is an autonomous, resourceful negotiator, and currently employed as a business development advisor by a large financial institution that espouses green values. Taleb’s course of study in human resources management has brought him closer to universal and particularly Canadian values of diversity which he says is Canada’s inestimable wealth. Taleb embraces “human, ecological and environmental values” along with a commitment to volunteering and helping Laval citizens; availability, determination and discipline and favours action over rhetoric. He wants to work on priorities of green economy, technology, climate change, environments, social justice, cultural diversity, renewable energies, helping the middle class and vulnerable populations.
