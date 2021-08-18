Economic report tabled

In a summer chock full of good news announcements, financial supports and photo-ops, but some disappointing developments like the stalled bio-methane plant and the lifting of the price-tag limit on the aquatic complex, there was more good news out of city hall this week as the administration tabled its 2020 economic report.
The city reported positive results form the pandemic year, particularly in terms of economic growth, where Laval experienced the smallest decrease in the entire Greater Montreal area, i.e. -4.1% (according to Desjardins) and a recovery expected for 2021 of more than 10%, which is higher than Quebec as a whole.
“This economic report shows a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic in which Laval businesses had to show resilience” reads a statement. The consequences have been particularly significant for those in the trade and tourism sectors, but companies in life sciences and technologies as well as certain manufacturers were able to seize new opportunities, diversify their activities or review their business model, which allowed them to continue their activities or even accelerate their growth.
“Laval’s performance tells us that we are in a good position to regain momentum despite the difficult economic environment” said Mayor Marc Demers.
Regarding Laval’s 2020 labor market, the number of full-time jobs increased by 3,200 compared to 2019, while that of part-time jobs fell for the same period. There were 211,300 Laval residents employed last year, a decrease of 1.7% compared to 2019, and the city recorded an unemployment rate of 8.2%, lower than those of the metropolitan region of Montreal (10.1%) and of Quebec as a whole (8.9%).
For all sectors of Laval’s economy, the value of total residential and non-residential real estate investments reached $857.7 million, a decrease of 18.6% explained by the 36.2% drop in industrial and institutional investments. The number of residential starts rose by 68.3% compared to 2019 to reach 2,851 units, the highest since 2009, but a drop of 16.7% in the total value of residential permits.
The statement recalls the city’s various emergency measures to support businesses, namely the postponement of the property tax bill, the COVID-19 loan, a moratorium on loan repayments linked to municipal and business support as well as an economic recovery plan accompanied by a sum of $20 million to offer constant support to entrepreneurs and businesses, in addition to supporting them in a transition to a post-pandemic economy.
Also last year, more than a dozen businesses in the Cité de la Biotech took part in the battle against COVID-19, contributing to the global effort in vaccines, drugs, diagnostic tests, clinical trials and decontamination.
View the report (in French) at https://lavaleconomique.com/assets/docs/documents/193/de8-rapport-annuel-2020-vf-web-182.pdf
