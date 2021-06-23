Eco-centre mobile tour

Ecocentre tour
The city’s ECOCENTRE TOUR is back, with its next stop on Saturday, July 10 at 1333 Chomedey boulevard from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The mobile ecocentre service is offered free of charge. Residents can bring waste that is not accepted in the regular residual materials collection, including hazardous household waste (HHW) and computing equipment (ICT), so that these materials can be disposed of responsibly.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Laval’s municipal administration may decide to postpone or cancel the event, and due to the health and physical distancing measures in place, it is possible that waiting times may be longer than usual.
The new system requires self-service unloading only, so you must unload your materials independently, observing the guidelines of employees on-site. The service is reserved for Laval residents (proof of residence required), and companies and contractors are not admitted. Bring your waste in the trunk of your car or in a small trailer, making sure to remove personal belongings.
Green waste must be brought in boxes or paper bags. Branches must be brought in bundles of 25 kg (55 lb) and should not exceed 1.80 metres in length. No containers will be emptied on-site, so liquids, including motor oil, must be in disposable containers, and chemical products, paints and varnishes must be in original containers.
Tires can be mounted on their rims (or not), and computing materials and electronics can be brought in bulk. Make sure to erase all confidential information beforehand.
A maximum quantity equivalent to a small trailer (loaded with materials accepted) will be permitted. For a detailed list of materials accepted and refused visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Calendar/ecocentre-tour.aspx
