The city’s executive committee has awarded grants, a contract and added some parking spaces this month.
The EC gave a $20,550 grant to Loisirs Duvernay St-Vincent to operate a summer camp this year, the subsidy made available through a city program that previously financed groups that offer swimming courses.
Last fall, Laval centralized its swim instruction programs, and the financing now goes to help groups with an additional source of revenue to offer leisure activities to residents. The grant request is for a day camp at Centre de la nature for the second consecutive summer, which will respect all Santé publique guidelines, allowing young people to enjoy a multitude of outdoor activities while using municipal facilities. The program is complementary to the city's own recreational offer by offering 30 more spaces per week over 10 weeks.
A $10,000 grant has been authorized for the Fondation scolaire de Laval, the funds not directed to any specific initiative but the foundation's overall mission, which supports students in the Centre de services scolaires Laval, formerly the CSDL. The foundation has raised more than $550,000 to date and completed 361 projects.
The replacement of a reserved parking zone for taxis on 81st Avenue has been authorized, after city engineers studied a request by residents for a change. No longer used by Coop Taxi Laval, the city will remove the “Poste de taxi” markers and install new signage, with parking now prohibited from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Oct. 1 to April 30, facilitating parking for residents by adding several spots just north of Curé-Labelle.
A project to promote ‘buy local’ initiatives for Laval agriculture is getting $41,250 from the province and city. Part of the plan to develop the city's agricultural zone, several recommendations were made to increase the visibility of some 120 operators and 45 farm kiosks. Laval and Montreal populations are being targeted to increase traffic and sales with more recognition of local expertise and more exposure.
Du Tremblay park is getting a new pool, chalet and water games, and the city is awarding a $73,000 contract to Services EXP for a preliminary environmental soil and geotechnical study.
