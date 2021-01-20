EC approves mosaïculture

The nation’s biggest health crisis in a generation and unprecedented economic hardship won’t stop the beautification of the city.
As part of Laval’s horticultural action plan, the executive committee has approved a project of 5 three-dimensional mosaic structures to be erected around the territory beginning next spring. The mosaics are intended to highlight events or places that are significant to citizens, who “will be able to admire a wheel, an eye, a leaf, a hand and a heart in different locations” reads a city statement.
The inspiration is derived from the five pillars of Laval’s Urban by Nature strategic vision: A living, seductive, humane, enterprising and engaged city. The heart structure will again be installed in front of Cité-de-la-Santé hospital where it stood last spring to honour essential services workers for their fight against COVID-19.
The committee approved the three-year contract for $409,713 with Ferme d’Auteuil.
