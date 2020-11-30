Dufour withdraws from caucus over campaign financing allegations

Virginie Dufour was unequivocal: she never reimbursed a donor to her political campaign. “Ever.”
The Sainte-Rose councillor and executive committee member was reacting to a media report that she had allegedly reimbursed a donor, an illegal practice under Quebec election law.
When the story broke, Dufour withdrew from her role and the Mouvement lavallois caucus after making her case to Mayor Marc Demers, and flatly denied being involved in a prête-nom or straw-man financing scheme, a practice that plagued Laval politics and many other municipalities for years as highlighted by the Charbonneau Commission.
“I want to be clear: I categorically deny the facts alleged against me,” said Dufour.
The story centres on the secret recording of an alleged exchange between Dufour’s former campaign organizer and his partner, in which he apparently explains that his $100 and $200 donations to the candidate had been reimbursed in cash by Dufour. Questioned by the Journal de Montréal, Normand Cusson denied the charge, saying that he lied to his partner to assuage her concerns that he was supporting Dufour financially.
Municipal political donations are capped at $100 per elector in money goods or services per calendar year, with an additional $100 during an election year.
In a video posted to Facebook, Dufour, a politician who has been lauded for her abilities, acumen and leadership by friends and foes alike, said “I was floored by this story. I never reimbursed anyone; I never participated in any such schemes. It goes against all my principles and everything I’ve fought so hard for. I won’t allow my reputation to be tarnished by a couple’s chicanerie, or some revenge story.”
In prête-nom schemes, contributors donate to a candidate or party and then are reimbursed the amount donated to channel more cash into a campaign than is permitted by law. Apart from the stain on a candidate’s or party’s reputation at a crucial time, violators face serious sanctions: fines from $5,000 up to $20,000, loss of rights to vote or stand or election; and to enter into a public contract, for both the donor and those reimbursing them.
All donors must sign a declaration that their contribution is made from their own assets, voluntarily, without compensation or for a consideration, and that it was not and will not be reimbursed in any way.
“The allegations against Virginie Dufour are serious and, if true, unacceptable,” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. “Ms. Dufour reiterated to me her commitment to the values of integrity and ethics that are essential to our administration.”
“This practice constitutes illegal financing” said Laval Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier. “Obviously, we wish to shed light on these serious allegations. Unfortunately, Laval’s democracy has suffered from political scandals too often. It's about time this stops.”
Dufour said she has asked Quebec’s Director General of Elections (DGEQ) and Laval’s Office of Integrity and Ethics (BIELT) police unit to investigate the allegations. “I have a strong work ethic and I have absolutely nothing to hide. That is why I myself have taken the lead in calling for an investigation by the relevant authorities. Of course I offer them my full cooperation."
It’s not the first time surreptitious audio recordings played a role in Laval’s current political scene. In 2018, an audio file circulated on the internet featuring the late Marc-Aurèle Fortin councillor Gilbert Dumas ostensibly speaking with someone named “Archie” in a halting, seemingly unnatural manner.
The widely disseminated clip consists almost exclusively of Dumas speaking in a restaurant, condemning some of own his colleagues and advising his opponent on how to deal with the ruling administration. Dumas never responded to requests for comment, but a city hall political staffer insisted the recording was fake and its use illegal, suggesting someone employed audio equipment to record, mix and alter the dialogue.
