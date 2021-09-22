Diversity in the economy

Laval is the second largest immigrant destination in Quebec, and more than half of its population comes from first- and second-generation immigrants. In 2018, city data noted that indicated that immigrants are almost twice as likely to have entrepreneurial intentions compared to the native-born (35% versus 16.5%), and among immigrants residing in Laval, 18.7% were in the process of starting a business, slightly higher than the Quebec average.
That’s one reason why the administration has entered into an alliance with Groupe 3737, which is an entrepreneurial hub driving economic development, job creation and wealth for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. The Saint-Michel-based group will offer strategic support for the realization of new business projects focused on innovation, immigration and diversity and be offered to both start-up and existing companies.
"With several Laval companies already supported since its inception, it was only logical and synergistic for Groupe 3737 to confirm this collaboration agreement” says Groupe 3737 president Louis-Edgar Jean-François. “Through its actions, the city clearly demonstrates the importance it attaches to the economic engine of diversity and inclusion. The confirmation of this agreement is further proof of this.”
Companies wishing to receive assistance by experts in business solutions and growth strategy can contact the city’s economic development service at 450-978-5959 or lavaleconomique@laval.ca
