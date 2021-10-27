Digital youth fest returns

The third edition of the NUM Festival for tech enthusiasts is coming to Laval’s library network next week.
The digital event for 6- to 17-year-olds not to be missed, with robot design, 5G, coding and programming among the many topics presented from October 29 to November 7.
Presented in a mostly virtual format, the event offers some 20 free activities that make digital art and technologies accessible on the Laval Libraries YouTube channel and on Zoom (registration required), in addition to a face-to-face component.
The roster includes 17 workshops, 6 podcasts and videos, and more. As per most of the libraries' virtual activities for youth during the pandemic, none of the activities are presented in English, but city officials confirmed that young Laval residents viewing the digital activities can pose questions in English if they choose.
New this year, actor Sam-Éloi Girard is joining the digital festival as a spokesperson. As part of a series of four original capsules, the latter meets digital specialists and discusses with them topics such as artificial intelligence, 3D modeling, video game design and robotics.
The online programming also includes a host of activities teaching young people to differentiate between 2D and 3D visions or to learn about algorithmic art, creation of videos, stop motion animation, programming language on Python and the use of artificial intelligence tools.
In addition to virtual activities, residents will be able to discover a digital mural projected in the evening on the exterior walls of the Multiculturelle library. Outdoor presentation facilities at the Gabrielle-Roy and Sylvain-Garneau libraries will transport the public into the world of immersive podcast-theater works thanks to the open-air theater program.
For more information or to register visit https://biblio.laval.ca/festival-num
