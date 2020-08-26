Dig this pipeline

Did you know that a creek once crossed boulevard Saint-Rose, between the Caisse and the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Church? The creek is believed to have been canalized in the early 20th century, and archaeologists have found part of the pipeline along Sainte-Rose boulevard which appears to be in very good condition for a century-old pipe.
The discovery is part of the archaeological dig happening next to the church right now.
A major archaeological inventory was launched in the center of Vieux Sainte-Rose, which marks the beginning of the project to redevelop the Berge des Baigneurs waterfront park.
“Laval has a rich and little-known history” says Saint-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour. “By carrying out this inventory, the city of Laval is proactively acting to document, protect and enhance its heritage.”
For about 30 days, archaeologists are carrying out sampling to confirm the presence of material remains and their condition, with the ultimate aim of reconstructing the history of the indigenous groups and first European settlers who successively occupied the area.
The proximity of the Rivière des Mille Îles suggests that artifacts of Aboriginal occupations may be found there, and if significant heritage properties are discovered, archaeologists may recommend further excavation.
Residents will learn more about the archaeological inventory thanks to explanatory panels installed around the site and information published at histoire.laval.ca
The city has produced a series of video capsules explaining the project and hearing comments from the archaeologist on-site. You can head over our self to check out the progress, or watch the videos on the city’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/200948603252723/posts/3802453453102202/?vh=e&extid=2BBE1xUK3dKonq6l&d=n
