Laval Mayor Marc Demers will not seek re-election in November.
“It’s never easy to find the right time to leave” says Demers, who announced his departure from public life on Tuesday morning. But leave he will, stating “I feel like I’ve done my duty.”
The former long-time Laval cop and two-time Parti québecois candidate made a mark in the province’s third largest city, pushing programs and initiatives, as well as high levels of spending and investment in infrastructure, community organizations, culture and more while working to get Laval out from under the shadow of trusteeship where he found it with its legacy of corruption, collusion and cronyism.
Mouvement lavallois Équipe Marc Demers took over council in 2013 with 18 of 22 seats, followed by a stunning victory of 20 of 22 council seats in 2017.
Th 69-year-old Demers is leaving after 38 years of public service, and recently handed over some of his duties to deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer to spend more time with his wife who was undergoing medical treatment.
Demers said leaving politics required leaving behind a more favourable situation than he found, an enviable economic situation; and when there are successors at the ready. He expressed pride in having “demonstrated that economic development and environmental protection can be reconciled. We brought Laval into the 21st century.”
Demers will stay on as leader of Mouvement lavallois, the party founded by now opposition councillor David De Cotis, until his replacement is named. “It’s with sadness and understanding” that the news was received says ML president Lyne Sylvain, who called Demers “a historic leader for Mouvement lavallois,” not only its first to win election but also the one who restored confidence in Laval, adding that the party will soon announce leadership race details.
To date, no one has declared interest in ML to run for mayor, and there are currently three declared mayoralty candidates for November: Official Opposition and Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier, Action Laval’s Sonia Baudelot, and Vimont councillor Michel Poissant of Laval Citoyens.
Demers’ tenure also garnered some sharp criticism, particularly around the grand and expensive projects that one council observer dubbed Laval’s “municipal penis envy” vis-à-vis Montreal, like Place Bell and the still nascent and costly central aquatic complex, while the city has a great dearth of neighbourhood pools and skating rinks. the installation of corporate sponsorship tributes at city hall, and the fiasco over the Commodore project with resulted in the city paying almost $14 million to settle out of court with developers.
The city’s annual property tax hikes, despite growing reserves, earned his administration sharp rebukes from many citizens as well as criticism by its own auditor-general.
Demers was also mired in court actions more than once: fighting successfully to prove his eligibility to run due to residency questions; and twice condemned – over defamation of a former councillor, and in 2018 of knowingly breaking the election law when he loaned $28,000 to his party less than a month before the 2013 election. Demers claimed ignorance of the law, striking some observers as ironic, given he ran on cleaning up Laval after the Vaillancourt years, when several of that mayor’s associates claimed of ignorance of the law when questioned on “straw-man” financing schemes at the province’s Charbonneau Commission.
His 2017 victory was dampened the following year by a deep rift within Mouvement lavallois, that saw nine disgruntled councillors cross the floor after some changes to committee appointments and ostensibly in protest of their leader’s dictatorial ways, some of them later stating that for years they did not work for the good of the public and claiming legal irregularities about the party’s leadership process. Four councillors returned to ML shortly thereafter.
The rift temporarily slammed the brakes on governance in Quebec’s third largest city, as charges of all types were leveled against the mayor, including one councillor’s contention that his former colleague and leader was a “despicable liar,” and another’s claim that the mayor’s staff would literally stand over elected officials with a phone in their hands and order them to contact media to praise their boss.
The ongoing disfunction did not help change the state of Laval’s pull in Quebec, which was largely acknowledged as light in terms of relations with Quebec City under the former Liberal government, and that changed dramatically with the election of the CAQ government, which clearly warmed relations with Laval.
It’s largely viewed that Marc Demers was the face of the transition of Laval, from an era of strongman politics and influence peddling to a period of stability for a new city increasingly taking its place on the Quebec map with more than 430,000 citizens with an increasingly diverse population and a billion-dollar budget.
As for Demers’ legacy, that, as with all political legacies, are not written by the pol, a press team, or a chef de cabinet. Indeed, they are written at the ballot box, and Laval voters will have their final word in less than eight months.
