The official opposition is slamming council’s decision to postpone the discussion on allowing a hybrid question.
Parti Laval’s Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor Louise Lortie presented a notice of proposal to allow email questions along with in-person questions which not be debated during Tuesday’s council meeting, with the Mouvement lavallois caucus and Action Laval councillors voting against discussing it.
“With a little goodwill, I am convinced that in one month we could have established a hybrid mode of operation” said Lortie. “By delaying the discussion, we deprive citizens of being able to express themselves publicly. Why is everything always complicated when it comes to finding solutions to accommodate the population?”
The fact that only six questions were asked at the first entirely face-to-face public meeting in two years, “reinforces the idea that the current operation is no longer adapted to the reality of 2022” says Lortie. “A hybrid strategy definitely offers more flexibility to citizens. It is restrictive to ask them to come to city hall between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the day of council to fill out a form, then wait one to two hours before being able to ask their questions. Not everyone is available. The weather, the unexpected, work and family responsibilities can be obstacles to civic participation. We have to take this into account in our thinking.”
Interim Parti Laval leader Claude Larochelle recalled that in-person question period could go on long, adding that “at one point there were even people who waited all that time without being able to speak for lack of time! We have been allowing questions to be sent by email for two years, the internal mechanics have been worked out. Just make some minor adjustments. We have the technology and the resources, the only impediments we have are the resistance and the lack of agility of Mayor Boyer and his team.”
For his part Action Laval’s Saint-Bruno councillor David De Cotis said “it's a good idea” but echoed Mouvement Lavallois’ Ray Khalil that there's no rush to do it this month. “There's no urgency to adopt it tonight” he said, adding that by waiting a month “we can understand all the facts” and that a hybrid model “would be a win-win for everyone.” Khalil says there are certain logistic adjustments and legal aspects that might have to be considered, adding “I want to hear from our team before moving forward.”
Lortie says she knows “very well” how long it could take to make changes. “But in the meantime for people who can't make it… for citizens who want to make their question public” she wanted to discuss the issue Tuesday. By waiting another two months” added Larochelle, “we're depriving our citizens of the possibility to post their questions.” As for Khalil’s logistics suggestion, “It’s a logistic we knew very well over the last two years. We could easily put this in place next month.”
