Deal grants pool access

The indoor pool adjacent to the Centre de la protection de l’enfance et de la jeunesse (CPEJ), which had been closed for safety reasons, will soon become accessible again to the entire Laval population as well as to the year-round clientele of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval. This agreement in principle ensures renovation and cost sharing between the CISSS and the city, which will eventually manage and program the facility.
The reopening of the pool expands the hours of operation of Laval’s municipal pool system and enhances the overall offer of open swims, aquatic activities and swimming lessons. The agreement calls for the pool to be open during the day and evening on weekdays and weekends.
The pool is located at 310 Cartier west in Laval-des-Rapides. The complete renovation will include a new addition to the building to redo the entrance hall so that it is accessible from the outside and the reconfiguration of the locker rooms.
Over the past few years, the city has participated in financing, in equal parts with the government of Quebec, the renovation of the three pools of the Centre de services scolaires de Laval, making it possible to modernize, upgrade and reconfigure three indoor pools accessible to the population at Centre sportif Josée-Faucher and Georges-Vanier and Poly-Jeunesse high schools.
The city’s beleaguered aquatic complex project is back on after the $72 million maximum price ceiling was lifted last month. The current plan includes three pools, multi-purpose rooms and a capacity of 825 swimmers and up to 1200 spectators. Laval earmarked $43 million in its 2020-2022 capital works program and $22 million more for later on, the $65 million-plus price-tag ballooning from the original $36 million budget of the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago. Nearly $10 million has been invested to date in designs, plans and specifications, as well as construction and insulating of foundations.
