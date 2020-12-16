Dancing and cocktails at the library?

The Laval No Adults Allowed party is back for a 4th edition.
To conclude this special year and sweep 2020 into the dustpan for good, join a virtual party on live on the Laval Libraries YouTube channel. On Saturday, December 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the program features an urban Krump dance show with performer 7Starr, a quiz, and a comedy number, all animated by Richardson Zephir. Everything is in place and you have the chance to win attendance prizes such as a Nintendo switch lite, Skullcandy wireless headphones and board games. Check it out at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVdKouzZ_oM-rn66qzjBTwA
Until February 15, 2021, you can polish your bar skills, as each weekend Gabrielle Panaccio from the Lab comptoir à cocktails introduces you to different types of cocktails using local seasonal produce and spirits: Check out weekly favourites like Le triple baie d’ici, Les perséides, and the newest Bloody Hells, inspired by the famous Bloody Caesar cocktail, invented 50 years ago with a new twist to celebrate the holidays. Grab your bottles, shaker playlist and get mixing.
