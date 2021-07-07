The Laval school services centre (Centre de services scolaires de Laval - CSSL) has merged its vocational training operations into one centre.
After 33 years of training qualified and experienced graduates, the Centre de formation Compétences-2000 and the Centre de formation en métallurgie de Laval have become the École des métiers spécialisés de Laval. The centre offers 23 training programs from 8 different business sectors ranging from mechanics, aesthetics, fashion, electrical engineering, metallurgy, visual arts and health, in addition to part-time workshops and refresher courses.
Work will begin over the next few months on the avenue de Bois-de-Boulogne lot to build the new Metallurgy unit, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
“The CSSL is developing an evolving vision for the future focused on the needs of students and the labor market for the vocational training and adult education sectors” says CSSL Director General Yves Michel Volcy. “Projects to add space allow some of our centres to be reorganized, which will thus see their service offer enhanced.”
EMS Director Éric Demers says that exchange and collaboration among all the teams and disciplines is vital, “with its 8 activity sectors grouped together under a single centre, where the sharing of knowledge and the exchange of expertise and practices are valued. The job market is constantly evolving and it is a competent and qualified group that we want to train, students who will have learned to work as a team and who will be proud of the path they have traveled.”
With its new modern brand image and black and white logo, EMS Laval presents a neat and assertive professional identity, positioning it as a must-see destination in the region when choosing a career.
The CSSL is one of Quebec’s largest service centers, servicing nearly 57,000 students in its 86 schools and centres, from pre-school to adult, with 67.2% of students enrolled in the youth sector coming from an immigrant background. With more than 10,000 employees it is one of Laval’s largest employers.
