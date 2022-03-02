CSSDL posts increased success rate, intensifies interventions

The Centre de services scolaire de Laval once again achieved a record graduation and qualification rate with a result of 80.5%, and that number continues to rise according to its 2020-2021 annual report.
Presented at a virtual information session on Tuesday, and the third related to the organization's 2018-2023 Commitment to Success Plan, the report once again demonstrates that the CSSDL is staying the course on its objectives.
It’s a big leap for one of Quebec’s largest educational networks, with 85 schools and centres: in 2011, only 65.4% of students under the age of 20 obtained their first diploma or qualification, and the new result is slightly higher than the average, 78.6%, for the entire network of public schools in Quebec.
Also noted is that elementary school students are better prepared to continue their education in secondary, as the rate of students aged 13 or over entering secondary school is constantly decreasing, posting 6.4% for the last school year
Serving some 56,000 students (with almost 70% of youth sector students of immigrant origin), the Centre has intensified interventions in all environments by all staff (teachers, remedial teachers and professionals) to promote school perseverance, and the 2020-2021 accountability report shows special attention was paid to valuing staff and supporting them in adjusting practices, vital in the context of staff shortages that the school network is experiencing.
“This past year, we have seen our teams reinvent themselves, even surpass themselves” said director general Yves Michel Volcy. “Exceptional work has been done, allowing the CSS de Laval to achieve new results and to remain the efficient organization that it is. In this regard, I also underline the perseverance of the students, the support of the parents and the collaboration of the partners.”
The annual report also presents results of 18 objectives targeted by the Centre’s 5 main priorities, including other data associated with the school year such as the Student Ombudsman's report, report on complaints, staff management, human resources management and income distribution.
To consult the 2020-2021 annual report of the CSS de Laval visit https://www.csslaval.ca/notre-centre-de-services-scolaire/a-propos/resultats/
