The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has levied a $200,000 penalty on a Laval firm as part of a settlement for making non-compliant telemarketing calls. The company CA Diffusion, more widely known as Physaro and which has agreed to pay the fine, specializes in the direct sale of wellness products geared toward seniors.
The investigation uncovered that CA Diffusion committed several violations of the Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules (UTR) between September 2018 and July 2019, during which millions of unsolicited calls were made to Canadians – some of which were made to telephone numbers registered on the National Do Not Call List (DNCL) and outside of permissible calling hours. Some calls were also made during periods when the company failed to purchase a subscription to the National DNCL. The company enlisted the services of call centres based in Senegal and Morocco.
“This case was particularly worrisome as the products being sold targeted a vulnerable segment of our population said Steven Harroun, the CRTC’s Chief Compliance and Enforcement Officer said in a statement sent to The Suburban. “CA Diffusion cooperated with our investigation, voluntarily entered into an agreement and has implemented corrective measures to ensure compliance with the rules. We continue to closely monitor organizations to uphold Canadians’ choice not to be bothered by telemarketing calls.”
Canadians who think the telemarketing rules are not being followed can submit a complaint to the CRTC, which reminds telemarketers that it is their duty to comply with the Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules, whether based in Canada or abroad, and whether they make the calls themselves or hire a third-party agency to do it for them. The UTR are a strict set of rules that individuals, companies and organizations must follow when making unsolicited telecommunications, including telemarketing calls.
The CRTC can discuss corrective actions with individuals, firms or organizations engaged in telemarketing, which may lead to a settlement that includes an administrative monetary penalty and other corrective measures. The CRTC can also issue warnings and citations, conduct inspections and issue notices of violation. Since 2008, a total of $10,716,930 has been issued in administrative monetary penalties
The National Do Not Call List was launched in 2008 to protect Canadians from unsolicited telecommunications. Canadians may register their numbers permanently on the List at no charge. Over 14 million numbers have been registered to date. In 2020-21, Canadians filed 45,874 complaints with the National DNCL Operator. Canadians can register their numbers, verify whether a number is on the List or file a complaint about a telemarketer by calling 1-866-580-DNCL (3625) or visiting the National DNCL website.
