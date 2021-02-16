Crew out in force for big snow dump

You can't say you weren't warned.
With this week's snow dump forecasted days ago, it's no surprise that much of the city will be blanketed in white by tomorrow.
On Monday, city crews were already out in force on the ground carrying out spreading operations to prepare for the first accumulations, which will lead to the city's fourth snow-blowing operation this season.
To facilitate the clearing of snow from sidewalks and pedestrian use, the city is reminding citizens and private snow removal operators that it is forbidden to deposit snow on sidewalks.
The city is also reminding residents to park their car 30 cm from the curb, which also decreases the risk of vehicles being damaged.
When shoveling snow from your property it should be pushed or dumped onto your lawn rather than the sidewalk. What's more, on collection days avoid placing bins and garbage cans on the road. And finally, respect all signage.
To see the city’s plan to clear the snow across the city, including its prioritizing of roadways, and to keep up with the progress of snow removal operations, visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/information-on-snow-removal.aspx
You can also download the Neige Laval mobile app on the Apple Store or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.