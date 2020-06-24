Credit card fraudster

Laval Police are asking for the public’s cooperation in identifying a suspected fraud in Sainte-Dorothée.
Towards the end of May, five purchases of precious metals valued at more than $12,000 were made online using a fraudulent credit card. Once the parcels were delivered to a Canada Post office, the suspect allegedly showed up at the counter to retrieve them and presented false identification.
The fraud was discovered shortly thereafter when the person whose name was used fraudulently, came to the Canada Post outlet following receipt of a notice that goods were delivered that she had never ordered.
The suspect is a white woman, about 20 years old with brown hair. She wore a blue jean jacket with a black sweater. Any information that can help locate or identify this woman will be treated confidentially via the Police Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 citing file LVL 200604016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.