Covid testing by appointments only

Covid testing in Laval will now be by appointment only.
The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) Laval made the announcement last week,
asking residents to call for an appointment before visiting a testing site.
“As winter arrives, this deicision will permit the population to avoid long waits outdoors” reads a statement. “We are also asking people to respect their appointment time by showing up no more than 5 minutes in advance.”
The CIUSSS also announced the opening of a new testing site this week in Auteuil.
To make an appointment any of the locations call 1 877 644-4545.
Laval’s testing clinics:
Chomedey
1200 Chomedey boulevard; every day 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Laval-des-rapides
34 Cartier Ouest; every day 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Fabreville and Sainte-Rose
4300 Dagenais Ouest; Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saint-Vincent-de-Paul
3999, boul. de la Concorde Est; Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 4 :30 p.m.
Auteuil
5555 boul. des Laurentides; every day 8 a.m. –3 :30 p.m.
