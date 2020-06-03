Laval’s number of COVID infections has reached 5471 as of press time Wednesday morning.
The CISSS Laval is reporting 3405 people recovered with 614 deaths, 115 residents in hospital (throughout Quebec) and 16 in intensive care.
The largest number of cases to date have occurred in Sector 1 (Duvernay, Saint-François and Saint-Vincent-de-Paul) with 1326 infections.
In the last 14 days, the highest number of cases was reported in Chomedey at 232 of the 896 new cases.
The data by sector includes all cases, whether they reside in closed environments or elsewhere in the community. Closed environments include living environments such as residential and long-term care facilities, private residences for seniors, intermediate resources, and correctional centres.
