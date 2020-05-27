Councillors Isabella Tassoni and Paolo Galati have been welcomed back to the Action Laval caucus at Laval city council.
In February the two, along with Saint-Bruno councillor David De Cotis, left the party following reports that the three were under investigation. Tassoni and Galati over alleged omissions in their pecuniary interest declarations; the same for De Cotis along with further allegations – vehemently denied and none proven – of attempts to influence contracts at the STL. At the time, interim leader Achille Cifelli said the trio leaving caucus would help the various bodies looking at the cases – the Quebec Municipal Commission, and reportedly, Laval’s Integrity and Ethics Bureau – and not hinder the work of the three remaining caucus members at council. At the time the three maintained the errors of omission were caused by oversight or ignorance, nothing more.
Last week, two of those remaining AL councillors left to sit as independents, Vimont’s Michel Poissant and Marigot’s Daniel Hébert citing issues of transparency, integrity and divergence of values in the party, just days Tassoni and Galati’s return.
“In May, after fully cooperating with the Quebec Municipal Commission and obtaining confirmation that the Commission is terminating any investigation and will not proceed with any proceedings,” said Cifelli in a statement, the two councillors correcting the issue (Tassoni’s land holdings and Galati’s interest in a real estate firm not disclosed in mandatory pecuniary interest declarations) and were fully reinstated, joining sole sitting councillor Aglaia Revelakis. De Cotis was not mentioned in the release.
Cifelli told The Suburban that Poissant and Hébert knew of the decision "but according to them, what they did was not forgivable, nor acceptable. Imagine the investigation and conclusion is acceptable for the Commission Municipale du Quebec to close both their files, but not for Poissant." Poissant said "ethics are serious business, and even if something is legal, the perception of an elected official's behaviour is important, and affects the confidence of the population in their politicians."
De Cotis founded Mouvement Lavallois Équipe Marc Demers, and in 2018 led a faction of 10 city councillors away from the party, alleging Demers’ lack of respect for democracy and heavy-handed rule at council, eventually joining with lone Action Laval councillor Aglaia Revelakis. Tassoni is a first-term councillor elected with ML, who followed De Cotis to sit as an independent before joining Action Laval, then leaving, and now returning. Galati is formerly of Action Laval, then Mouvement Lavallois, then independent and then Action Laval again before his withdrawal in February to sit as an independent and rejoining the caucus this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.