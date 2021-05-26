Councillor calls for standing committee

St-Bruno councillor David De Cotis says the city has done very little for seniors, and wants a permanent committee addressing seniors’ needs. Given its recognition as an elder-friendly Municipality (MADA) in 2014, with some 80,000 people over 65 now living in Laval, says De Cotis, a standing committee can assist the administration in developing solutions for this population.
“Too little effort has been made to meet the growing needs of those who built our society,” said De Cotis. “We must put in place instruments that will help us understand what is necessary in their daily lives and find solutions to improve the quality of life of these Laval residents."
The MADA Partner Committee oversaw this task in the past, but after tabling its action plan in 2019, it seems to have been forgotten and is no longer on the city's lists and there is no report on actions taken since that date, he says. “In fact, the previous report, from 2017, had no more than 8 pages of information, and some reported actions were the responsibility of the provincial government” reads a statement.
"It is totally incomprehensible! While we should be putting more energy into responding to this population, the Executive Committee seems to want to sweep them under the rug!" says De Cotis, who at the June council will call for the creation of a standing committee of MADA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.