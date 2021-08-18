Council oks land acquisition and new seniors committee

The city has adopted a by-law to acquire a 91,637 sq.-metre lot for conservation purposes of the Bois de l’Équerre in Sainte-Rose. Since 2014, and with the new $1.3 million investment acquisition, Laval will have acquired over 36 hectares in the woodland forest or on its outskirts for conservation purposes, investments amounting to more than $9.2 million, with the goal of increasing its canopy to 27% of the territory and 40% in parks. The move comes the day after the cry of alarm launched by the experts of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, forecasting a global heating increase to be reached a decade earlier than previously forecast- more than 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within a decade.
In its last meeting before the election, Laval also launched a seniors' consultative committee (CCAL) based on an executive committee recommendation. Structured much like the city's other entities such as the Conseil des Lavalloises, youth advisory committee and intercultural relations committee, members will have the mission of enlightening and advising the city’s executive committee on issues that directly affect seniors in Laval or on broader issues affecting the entire community.
Formed by, reporting to and answerable to the powerful and appointed executive committee, the new body will be used "to access the experience of members for guidance and future decisions by the administration.” The city’s governance secretariat is launching a constitution process which includes a call for candidates and then selection of members from applications received.
