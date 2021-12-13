Laval council has approved a $2.05 million agreement with Corporation de la Salle André-Mathieu ([co]motion) for staging the Fête nationale celebrations in 2022-2023-2024.
The three contracts for $671,454, $685,595 and $699,277 (taxes included) respectfully, include assistance from the city’s culture, recreation and sport divisions, police, communications and marketing, fire service, engineering and public works. [co]motion has been the executive producer of the event since 2015, and the city will seek a subsidy from the Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois, which in 2019 totaled $22,000.
In April the council approved a $218,452 contract with Co-Motion for this year’s virtual production.
The city says that according to the Cities and Towns Act, contracts concerning the supply of services related to the artistic and cultural field and/or are with a non-profit organization are not subject to a call for tenders.
Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle questioned the necessity of a $2.05 million price-tag for three celebrations. “We prefer to see something more on a human scale, and we should be asking ourselves if large celebrations in the post-pandemic context, are still something we want to do? We know Laval has a tradition of very big celebrations,” he told council Tuesday, “but maybe we can consider celebrations on a more local scale in neighborhoods. I know in Laval we have a tradition of very large celebrations, but I think we should be thinking otherwise, maybe turning towards more local neighbourhood events which also allows citizens to appropriate the Fête for themselves.”
L'Orée-des-Bois councillor Yannick Langlois responsible for FN events, said historically the Société nationale des Québécois et des Québécoises à Laval (SNQ) which is the regional representative of the Fête, has had the budgets for local neighborhood celebrations via local organizations. “It’s a tight budget of $5,000, but last year there weren't any because of the pandemic.” Normally neighborhood celebrations are supported by the city he said, and if the city is supporting them the funds will come from the SNQ, “so we can examine with them what we will have as a budget for next year.” Langlois added that there is a budget in place for neighborhood parties.
Laval-les-Îles councillor Nicholas Borne added, “It's important that on June 24, all of Quebec knows that it's in Laval that the Fête Nationale is to be experienced, but that doesn't stop us from doing local neighborhood events. But for the next three years our intention is to make a big celebration in Laval to celebrate our Fête nationale.”
